Putin urges prevention of speculations, rumors about coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is essential to prevent groundless rumors and ill-intentioned speculations over the spread of coronavirus in Russia.

"It is of fundamental importance to prevent any pretexts for ill-intentioned, groundless rumors, let alone malicious speculations on this score," Putin said at a meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday.

He stressed that rumors could be countered only with "authentic, timely and full information." According to the president, the people must have all essential information about the coronavirus threat, the government’s measures and the precautions to be taken to protect oneself from the infection.

An outbreak of the new coronavirus-related disease, which occurred in central China at the end of 2019, has now spread to more than 160 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, more than 180,000 people around the world have contracted the virus; about 7,400 have died. Russia has registered 114 cases of the infection.