Officials refute reports of plans to close Moscow off for quarantine

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The reports of plans to close Moscow off for quarantine due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are false, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova informed.
"Due to the spread of media reports claiming that Moscow will allegedly be closed off for quarantine, I would like to stress that this information is false. I urge you to follow the official reports provided by the task force," Rakova said.
Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin asked all regional heads to reduce the number of mass public events in Russia to combat the spread of the virus. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed an order banning all public gatherings held inside and attended by over 50 people in Moscow, as well as all public events held outside.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On March 11, WHO officially characterized the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic. The disease has spread to over 160 countries. According to latest reports, over 180,000 people have been infected with the virus globally, and about 7,400 have died. There are 114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia.