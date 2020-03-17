Officials refute reports of plans to close Moscow off for quarantine

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The reports of plans to close Moscow off for quarantine due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are false, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova informed.

"Due to the spread of media reports claiming that Moscow will allegedly be closed off for quarantine, I would like to stress that this information is false. I urge you to follow the official reports provided by the task force," Rakova said.