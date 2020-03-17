Putin urges federal prosecutor’s office to protect Russians’ civil rights better

MOSCOW, March 17./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the public prosecutor’s office on Tuesday to work more efficiently to protect the civil rights of Russian nationals.

It is necessary "to make more efficient the activity to ensure law and order in the society, rights and freedoms of the citizens," Putin told an expanded board session of the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office. He also set out on "disclosing and preventing any violations of the law". The amount of breaches of the law "still remains rather significant," the president emphasized.

"Constitutional amendments submitted to the nationwide vote strengthen and specify the social nature of our state, and thus your responsibility for observing citizens’ rights also expands," Putin noted.

Putin specifically highlighted the responsibility of employers to respect the rights of employees, vowing to impose penalties if they are not observed. "Each owner, head of an enterprise or organization should understand that it’s impossible to break the law, solve their own problems, or problems of their office at the expense of the people, and that sanctions for such actions will be inevitable," the president warned.

"I ask you to promptly take action against non-compliance with labor laws, including incidents when salaries are not paid, violations of labor protection and the rights of individuals of pre-retirement age," the president said.

He stressed that this task is especially important right now, recalling that "last year almost 27.5 billion rubles ($366.7 million) of wage arrears were paid off with the participation of prosecutors". Putin hailed this figure as a "significant result".

Touching upon defending Russians’ civil rights, he shed light on the fact that "issues of state support for large and low-income families, citizens with health limitations, and pensioners should remain under special control".

The president specified that he referred to access to "free and high-tech medical care, providing medicines, payment of benefits and other things that are extremely important for the citizenry."

The president also cited protection of the rights of minors among "the unconditional priorities of the state and the prosecution authorities." "Children, teenagers, especially those without family care and relatives, are vulnerable and are at risk," Putin went on to say. According to him, the task of the prosecutors and employees of other law enforcement agencies, social services and public associations is to "ensure reliable protection for minors against various infringements that violate the law". The president also called for tighter control "over the investigation of criminal cases involving crimes against children".