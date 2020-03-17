Kommunarka infection hospital examined 500 patients, 32 have coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Kommunarka infection hospital medics have examined almost 500 people since March 1, confirming coronavirus infection in 32 patients, the hospital’s chief medical officer Denis Protsenko reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video conference call.

The report took place during the President’s visit to the new information center on coronavirus situation monitoring.

"During the period [starting March 1], we have accepted 499 patients either with suspected or confirmed coronavirus diagnosis. Right now, we have 426 patients, 76 of them with confirmed pneumonia diagnosis, and 32 of them with confirmed coronavirus diagnosis," the medic said, adding that treatment goes in accordance with approved Ministry of Health protocols.

As a good news, Protsenko informed the President that the first patient in critical condition, who received intensive therapy for 10 days, was transferred to common bed over stabilized condition. The medic also offered to use Moscow’s telemedicine capabilities to share the experience with colleagues in other hospitals of the countries.

The President thanked Protsenko and his colleagues for their work.