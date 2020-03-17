Five coronavirus patients recover in Russia

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients who recovered in Russia has risen to five, according to the Health Ministry’s coronavirus hotline.

"Five people have recovered," the portal said. The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported that among those who recovered were two Chinese nationals, two Russians and one Italian.

On Monday, the reports said four patients had been discharged from hospitals. Besides, three passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the site of a major coronavirus outbreak outside China, who were taken back to Russia have recovered.

According to the anti-coronavirus task force, 93 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia. Most patients have mild symptoms of the disease. The consumer rights watchdog said more than 116,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.

The outbreak of a disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was registered in central China in late December 2019. The World Health Organization recognized the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Italy, South Korea and Iran. Overall, more than 130 countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest data analyzed by TASS the novel coronavirus cases globally have exceeded 180,000, with over 7,000 deaths.