Hainan introduces quarantine for overseas arrivals

HAIKOU, March 16. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities introduced a two-week quarantine for all travelers who visited the countries seriously affected by the novel coronavirus, according to the order issued by the local authorities, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the decree of the provincial prevention and control of the spread of the novel coronavirus HQ, those who arrived in the island province from countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation will be quarantined in special places in the cities of Haikou, Sanya and Qionghai. Self-isolation at home is also an option, however, only in special cases, each of which will be decided individually, the local authorities stressed.

For those who arrive in the province for transit to other cities and provinces of the country, except Beijing, a mandatory quarantine is not provided for two weeks. After passing the sanitary control, passengers will be able to continue the journey to their final destination if symptoms of the disease are not detected.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from about 130 countries and territories, including Russia, which has 93 coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 170,000, with more than 6,000 deaths. The WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.