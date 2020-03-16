Russian family stuck on Montenegro border due to anti-coronavirus measures

BELGRADE, March 16. /TASS/. A Russian family of five people, including two children, reported on Monday it had found itself stuck in the neutral zone on the border between Serbia and Montenegro as both countries sealed their land borders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are stuck between the borders of Serbia and Montenegro," a family member, Olga Kuznetsova, told TASS.

"We left Moscow [by car] on March 14, when nothing indicated the possible closure of borders with Serbia," she continued, adding that the travelers crossed Belarus, Poland, Hungary and Serbia, which closed their borders shortly after. "We crossed the Serbian border through the Brodarevo crossing on March 15 and were approaching the Dobrakovo crossing [in Montenegro] when we learned that the Montenegrin border had also been closed."

"We now have to return to Serbia, but I have no idea if Serbia will let us back," Olga Kuznetsova said.

Late on March 15, Montenegro closed its borders for all foreigners except for residence permit holders. Montenegro is the only country of the European Union which has so far reported no cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Russian embassy in Montenegro is aware of the situation and is taking measures to settle it, diplomats told TASS.

"We are aware of the situation, the embassy is taking all the necessary measures. Among other things, we maintain contact with our embassy in Serbia at the level of consular departments. We have also established contact with relevant Montenegrin authorities, which are also engaged in dealing with this situation," embassy spokesman Kirill Kirzha said.

"Not only our people were affected, a number of citizens of other states have also found themselves stuck at the sealed border of Montenegro," Russian embassy counselor Vladimir Gurko told TASS.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from about 130 countries and territories, including Russia, which has 93 coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 170,000, with more than 6,000 deaths. The WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.