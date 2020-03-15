Average life expectancy on Hainan expected to exceed 82 years by 2030

HAIKOU, March 15. /TASS/. Tha Hainan authorities set the task to reach an average life expectancy on the island to at least 82 years by 2030, according to www.hinews.cn.

The indicator is enlisted in the provincial government's plan, which provides for a significant increase in the level of medical care on the Island of Hainan. Local authorities approved 18 areas for work in order to better the environmental situation on the island and raise the public health system to a new level. The program includes, in particular, the development of a public health management system taking into account the local features and cost optimization.

The government emphasized the need to integrate this plan with a pilot free trade zone and a free port project on the island. Medical services should be improved through the use of advanced domestic technologies, the promotion of telemedicine projects and "smart hospitals", as well as introducing AI (artificial intelligence) in the healthcare system. Traditional Chinese medicine is expected to play an important part in this.

According to official data for 2018, the average life expectancy in Hainan has reached 77 years. The government has set the task of bringing this figure to an average of 79 years in China by 2030.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.