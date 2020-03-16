Two coronavirus patients in Kemerovo ‘getting better,’ authorities say

KEMEROVO, March 16. /TASS/. Doctors say that two patients in West Siberia’s Kemerovo Region, who were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Saturday after returning from Italy, are recovering, Governor Sergei Tsivilev said on his Telegram channel.

The two individuals were hospitalized on Friday, and the next day tests confirmed that they had contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). According to doctors, one of the patients was in moderately severe condition, and the second was in satisfactory condition.

"No new coronavirus cases in the Kemerovo Region have been recorded. Two patients with the confirmed diagnosis are in an infectious hospital in Kemerovo, they are isolated and are receiveing treatment. Their condition over the past day has slightly improved," Tsivilev wrote.