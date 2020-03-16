Two coronavirus patients in Kemerovo ‘getting better,’ authorities say

KEMEROVO, March 16. /TASS/. Doctors say that two patients in West Siberia’s Kemerovo Region, who were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Saturday after returning from Italy, are recovering, Governor Sergei Tsivilev said on his Telegram channel.
The two individuals were hospitalized on Friday, and the next day tests confirmed that they had contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). According to doctors, one of the patients was in moderately severe condition, and the second was in satisfactory condition.
"No new coronavirus cases in the Kemerovo Region have been recorded. Two patients with the confirmed diagnosis are in an infectious hospital in Kemerovo, they are isolated and are receiveing treatment. Their condition over the past day has slightly improved," Tsivilev wrote.
Nine people had contacted with these two patients. One of them has tested negative for the coronavirus, while eight others remain quarantined.
Authorities in the Kemerovo Region are on alert amid the coronavirus infection. Mass and public events in the region have been cancelled and residents have been advised not to travel abroad. Staff with symptoms of infectious diseases won’t be allowed to work. Students at universities will learn remotely, while schools have introduced a two-week break.
The outbreak of a disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was registered in central China in late December 2019. The World Health Organization recognized the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Italy, South Korea and Iran. Overall, more than 130 countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The WHO says that the novel coronavirus cases globally have exceeded 153,000, with more than 5,700 deaths (over 3,200 in China). A total of 63 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia. A national coordination council to combat virus spread was set up on March 14.