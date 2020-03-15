Seventeen coronavirus patients remain in Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Seventeen coronavirus patients are being treated at a hospital in Moscow’s Kommunarka district, the hospital’s Head Physician Denis Protsenko told reporters on Sunday.

"A total of 312 patients are being treated at the hospital at the moment, 17 of them have tested positive for the coronavirus. None of the patients are in critical condition," he pointed out.

On Saturday, 14 coronavirus cases were identified in the country, including nine in Moscow, two in the Kemerovo region, one in the Moscow region, one in St. Petersburg and another one in the Kaliningrad region.

A total of 59 cases have been reported in Russia so far. Two Chinese patients and four Russians have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The watchdog pointed out that as of Wednesday, more than 104,800 people arriving from coronavirus-hit countries had been tested.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 120 countries, including Russia. Most cases outside of China have been recorded in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a global pandemic. As of now, more than 150,000 people have been infected around the world and about 5,400 have died of it.