MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Over 210 trees have been toppled in Moscow due to strong winds in the Russian capital, local officials informed TASS on Friday.

"On March 13, strong southwest and west winds (up to 20-25 meters per second) have been forecasted [in Moscow]. As of now, we have documented 216 toppled trees in the city and cleaned up 117," the officials stated, adding that 48 cars were damaged.

All city services have been placed on high alert due to unfavorable weather conditions.