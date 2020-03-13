Vertical dance performance in New York, Olympic flame lighting ceremony in Greece, and football match held in empty stadium due to coronavirus are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Airborne dancers, an Olympic flame ceremony, and an empty stadium
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Jewish children dancing down the street during the annual Jewish holiday of Purim in London, UK, March 10. Purim is celebrated by Jewish communities around the world with parades and costume parties. Purim commemorates the defeat of Haman, the advisor to the Persian king, and his plot to massacre the Jewish people, 2,500 years ago, as recorded in the biblical book of Esther© Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
A man selling pigeons at the Golubiny Rai (Pigeon Heaven) Pavilion of the pet market in Moscow, Russia, March 7© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
BANDALOOP dancers performing vertical routine at the opening of Edge, the Western Hemisphere's highest outdoor sky deck, in New York City, USA, March 11© Getty Images/Arturo Holmes/Staff
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of the High Priestess, lights up the torch during the flame lighting ceremony at the closed Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in Greece, March 12. Greek Olympic officials are holding a pared-down flame-lighting ceremony for the Tokyo Games due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus© AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
Missiles are seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency, March 9© KCNA via REUTERS
Firefighters and local people working to extinguish a fire at a slum area at Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 11© Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Spartak Moscow’s Fyodor Malykhin and Martins Karsums in Leg 5 of their 2019/20 KHL Western Conference quarterfinal playoff tie against Dynamo Moscow at VTB Arena, Moscow, Russia, March 10. Dynamo Moscow won 4-1© Yuri Kuzmin/POOL/TASS
Medical staff in protective gear moving a patient infected with COVID-19 from an ambulance to a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, March 09. The South Korean government has raised the coronavirus alert to the "highest level" as confirmed case numbers continue to rise across the country© Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron, French Health and Solidarity Minister Olivier Veran and AP-HP President Martin Hirsch listening to professor Pierre Carli, the director of the Necker hospital SAMU-SMUR emergency services, during a visit that focused on the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France, March 10© Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP
General view of Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, March 10. The match was held in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
