US-jailed Russian pilot’s condition improves, his wife says

On February 27, Yaroshenko complained to the staff of the Russian diplomatic mission in the US that one of his legs had gone numb, assuming that he might have suffered a mild stroke. The doctors at the prison had ignored his complaints but upon the diplomats’ demands they started providing him with assistance.

ROSTOV-ON-DON, March 13. /TASS/. Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year sentence in the United States on drug smuggling charges, is recovering after complaining about a leg problem, his wife Viktoria Yaroshenko told TASS on Friday.

"Kostya’s leg <...> is healing. He has asked our diplomats not to visit him. He finds it hard to move. The doctors continue monitoring him and said he would recover within a year," the pilot’s wife said.

Konstantin Yaroshenko was convicted in the United States on September 7, 2011 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He pled not guilty and described his arrest as a provocation and the whole case as a frame-up. Yaroshenko was brought to the United States from Liberia, where he was arrested on May 28, 2010. Agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration allegedly exposed Yaroshenko’s criminal intent to transport a large batch of cocaine.

The Russian authorities and the pilot’s family in Rostov-on-Don have repeatedly asked the United States for Yaroshenko’s handover to Russia.