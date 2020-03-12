Retail notes growth in demand for groceries, canned food and antiseptics

MOSCOW, March 12. / TASS /. Representatives of Russian retail chains in February - March noted an increase in demand for groceries, canned goods and antiseptic agents, several interviewed representatives told TASS on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have indeed seen an increased demand for online delivery services and a significant increase in sales. Some groups of goods grew faster than others in late February -early March, especially goods with a long shelf life: groceries, canned goods, and hygiene products," said the commercial Director of Utkonos-Online Mikhail Tolokonnikov.

He emphasized that there were no interruptions with the shipment of goods to the warehouse, as well as with the supply of products, so representatives of the distribution network did not expect a shortage.

A similar situation is observed by other representatives of the industry. "We are seeing a slight increase in the demand for disinfectants and groceries, in particular for canned goods and pasta," the O'Key press service said. Representatives of the Lenta network also do not observe an increase in demand for sanitizers and antibacterial agents, but they cannot characterize the demand as excessive. "There are no interruptions in the supply of goods," assured Lenta representative.

However, not all retailers record an increase in demand. "At Metro, we are not seeing rush demand for food. We are ready to ensure uninterrupted supply with an increase in demand," the network representative said. A significant increase in demand and shortages of goods are not observed in Auchan stores. After the jump in the exchange rate (from March 9 to 11), the Wildberries online platform also did not notice any significant changes in demand for electronics, household appliances or jewelry compared to other days of the month, the company’s press service told the agency.

"Sales of electronics, cosmetics and many other categories have been growing in recent days, primarily due to March 8 - for example, headphones, e-books and cosmetics sets were among the most popular gifts this year, its sales grew by more than 200% relative to last year. In addition, if you recall the hype in the fourth quarter of 2014, when people bought electronics because of a sharp jump in cross-currency exchange rates, and then a month or two later, tried to sell their purchases through websites. Many will probably take into account that situation and will be more rational when shopping, " the Ozon online retailer press service told TASS.

Some products may go up in price

Retailers believe that a significant rise in price of goods will not happen, but some goods may still be affected by the growth of the exchange rate. "A number of Russian industries may depend on foreign raw materials, but this is definitely not 100% of companies, and in any case, such an impact will have a delayed effect.

According to Tolokonnikov, the main categories of food products in the assortment of the distribution network are produced in Russia and the share of imports in supplies is insignificant. "Because of this, we do not predict a significant increase in the prices of goods in assortment under the current situation," he stressed.

Auchan also said that there were no requests from suppliers about the increase in prices to the representatives of the distribution network, and no price increase is expected in its hypermarkets in the near future.