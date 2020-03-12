Surge in Russia’s temperatures more than twice the global warming rate, report says

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The average annual temperature in Russia has been rising at a rate of 0.47 degrees Celsius every ten years, the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring said in a report on the country’s climate conditions.

"Russia’s average annual temperature kept rising by 0.47 degrees Celsius every ten years over the period of 1976-2019. That is more than 2.5 times faster than the global warming rate recorded during the same period (0.18 degrees per ten years)," the report reads.

According to the service’s Scientific Director Roman Vilfand, the 2019-2020 winter was Russia’s warmest on record, beating the record set in the 2015-2016 winter season by 1.3 degrees Celsius.