Medics monitor some 1,000 people coming into contact with Moscow coronavirus patients

According to the city official, nine coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow. All people having contacts with each of the patients have been identified, they are all placed under the control of medics.

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Medics monitor the health of about 1,000 people who came into contact with the people infected with coronavirus in Moscow, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on Wednesday.

"All who could have been in contact with the patients this way or another were established within a short period of time. This is not only their friends or relatives, but also other passengers, taxi drivers, couriers, etc. Overall, about 1,000 people are under medical supervision in Moscow now. Data on 700 passengers who left Moscow has been sent to the services of other regions," Rakova said.

After the diagnosis is confirmed, the passengers on the same flight receive SMS texts. All of them are requested to self-isolate themselves and send for a doctor. More than 650 SMS texts have already been sent.

According to the deputy mayor, these measures help curb the spread of the infection. One of the coronavirus patients in Moscow has already been discharged from hospital. He is in good health. The others undergo medical treatment.

The press service of the city’s Department of Health has confirmed that taxi drivers taking to the destination the people who later tested positive for the virus are under medical surveillance in Moscow.

The drivers (some of them with their families) have been placed in special centers in Moscow where their health is monitored, the press service said.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center, in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, describing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Besides China, major coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

More than 100 countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. In China, over 3,100 people have died, 61,400 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 80,700. Over 110,000 coronavirus cases and more than 4,000 deaths have been confirmed in the world so far.