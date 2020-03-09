Hainan sends more medical aid to China's Hubei

HAIKOU, March 9. /TASS/. China's Hainan sent more than 320,000 units of medical aid to the Hubei province, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the publication, respirators, safety glasses, masks, protective suits, telemedicine equipment, drugs and other supplies are on the list of goods.

In addition to medical products, Hainan sent more than 6,000 tonnes of goods to Hubei to ensure the normal functioning of the population, including food, basic necessities etc.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Overall, nearly 100 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Iran, Italy and South Korea. According to the latest reports, China, which handles the bulk of cases, has confirmed around 80,700 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has reached more than 3,000, yet more than 57,000 patients have recovered from the disease.