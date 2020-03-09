Hainan and Guandong send 132 tonnes of mangoes to Hubei

BEIJING, March 9. /TASS/. Hainan and Guangdong sent 132 tonnes of fresh mangoes to Hubei Province. According to Xinhua, they will be handed over to doctors working in the region.

According to the news agency, a batch of mangoes arrived in Jingzhou on March 8. "The donated mangoes express the deep friendly feelings the people of Hainan have for the residents of Hubei," said Lu Zhiyuan, deputy chairman of the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial People's Congress.

He also congratulated the Hainan women doctors on International Women's Day, currently working in medical facilities in Hubei Province and helping their local colleagues. Lu Zhiyuan also expressed confidence that together they would soon be able to defeat the epidemic.

Due to the early harvest this year, the Hainan authorities have already been able to send several hundred tonnes of fruits, vegetables, as well as meat, fish and other food products to Hubei. The residents of cities in the region such as Wuhan (the administrative center of Hubei Province), Jingzhou, Xiaogan, Huangan and Ezhou already received the humanitarian aid. By March 6, at least 17 counties in the Hainan Province had transferred aid to Hubei.