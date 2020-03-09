More than 850 Hainan doctors fighting against coronavirus in Hubei

HAIKOU, March 9. /TASS/. Seven medical teams from Hainan (864 medics in total) were sent to China's Hubei amid coronavirus outbreak, The Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

The Hainan doctors treated 2,272 patients, examined 929 patients, made more than 1,200 coronavirus tests.

"On March 6, there are seven medical teams from Hainan (864 doctors in total) in 22 medical institutions of Hubei, in the cities of Wuhan and Jingzhou", the news outlet reported.

The largest number of infected was registered in Sanya, where 54 people were diagnosed with coronavirus. Haikou (39 cases) and Danzhou (15 cases) are also on the list of top three cities by the number of cases.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Overall, nearly 100 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Iran, Italy and South Korea. According to the latest reports, China, which handles the bulk of cases, has confirmed around 80,700 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has reached more than 3,000, yet more than 57,000 patients have recovered from the disease.