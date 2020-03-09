Three patients with coronavirus remain in Hainan hospitals

HAIKOU, March 9. /TASS/. Three patients with coronavirus still remain in Hainan hospitals. Earlier Hainan reduced emergency response level in the province. Accoding to the provincial health commission, within the past day no new cases were reported in the province, according to www.hinews.cn.

All infected patients who underwent coronavirus treatment in Sanya hospitals were discharged. The last patient was discharged from one of Hainan's hospitals on March 8 having recovered completely.

In the Hainan Province, 168 cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus were officially confirmed amid the epidemic, six of them were fatal. 159 people have already undergone treatment and have been discharged from hospitals.

The largest number of infected was registered in Sanya, where 54 people were diagnosed with coronavirus. Haikou (39 cases) and Danzhou (15 cases) are also on the list of top three cities by the number of cases.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Overall, nearly 100 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Iran, Italy and South Korea. According to the latest reports, China, which handles the bulk of cases, has confirmed around 80,700 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has reached more than 3,000, yet more than 57,000 patients have recovered from the disease.