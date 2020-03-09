Three new coronavirus patients in Moscow in satisfactory condition

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS. The three coronavirus patients in Moscow are in satisfactory condition, undergoing treatment in hospitals, a spokesman for the city’s coronavirus response headquarters said on Monday.

As of today, nine coronavirus cases have been registered in Moscow, these three included. One of the patients has already recovered and been released fromhospital.

"All of the coronavirus patients are kept in isolated wards. Two have mild forms of the disease. One patient, a woman, is in condition of moderate gravity. She is receiving all necessary treatment. The three new coronavirus patients in Moscow are in satisfactory condition," the spokesman said, adding that most of their contacts have been traced. Medics are taking efforts to have them undergo coronavirus tests.

"Two of the patients are a married couple. They had not gone to work and had not contacted many people before they were hospitalized. The third patient, a woman, made a trip to Italy in the company of her colleagues - they are under medical monitoring. Her husband was taken to hospital as well. Their children are under medical supervision at a specialized center," the spokesman said.

Apart from that, all passengers who were onboard flights along with those infected have been notified by SMS about health risks and the necessity to stay home and call a doctor.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci.

Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from nearly 100 other countries, including Russia. The most serious coronavirus situation is reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the latest update, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in China has exceeded 80,700, with more than 3,100 people killed by this coronavirus. More than 58,600 have recovered. The number of coronavirus patients outside China exceeds 100,000. Slightly more than 3,800 have died.