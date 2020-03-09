36 contacts of coronavirus patient in Moscow region traced

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. The Moscow region’s authorities have traced 36 contacts of a woman with confirmed coronavirus disease. All of them have tested negative for the novel coronavirus but nevertheless are under medical monitoring, the press service of the Moscow region’s health ministry said on Monday.

According to the press service, the woman, who returned from Switzerland’s Zurich, and her family are staying in isolated wards of a Moscow region hospital. The woman has a mild form of the disease.

"Her contacts in the Moscow region have been traced. Thirty-six people underwent coronavirus tests. All have tested negative but were placed under quarantine," the press service said.

According to earlier reports, the woman returned from Zurich on February 25. Although showing no symptoms, she opted to undergo coronavirus tests to confirm her having the disease. She and her family members were placed in isolated wards at a regional hospital. They are in satisfactory condition, with no visible symptoms.

According to the latest update, two more coronavirus cases have been reported in Russia, in the Kaliningrad and Belgorod regions, in the past day. The third case was reported from the Moscow region. On Monday, Russia’s consumer rights watchdog reported three more coronavirus cases, all in Moscow. There patients visited Italy in the past two weeks.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci.

Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from nearly 100 other countries, including Russia. The most serious coronavirus situation is reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the latest update, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in China has exceeded 80,700, with more than 3,100 people killed by this coronavirus. More than 58,600 have recovered. The number of coronavirus patients outside China exceeds 100,000. Slightly more than 3,800 have died.