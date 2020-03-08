Woman from Belgorod being treated in Moscow hospital for coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. A woman who lives in the city of Belgorod, some 665 kilometers south of Moscow, has been admitted to a Moscow hospital in satisfactory condition, since she tested positive for the new coronavirus after traveling to Italy, the head of the Belgorod regional consumer safety watchdog told reporters on Sunday.

Earlier, the emergency center for prevention of the spread of the coronavirus infection in Russia released reports that three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia in the past 24 hours. The infected people are in the Kaliningrad, Moscow and Belgorod regions. They all have visited Italy in recent two weeks.

"Today we have received information from our colleagues in Moscow about the hospitalization of a resident of Belgorod in a Moscow hospital. It is said that the patient alongside her parents and boyfriend traveled to Italy and then arrived in Belgorod. Later, she left for Moscow where symptoms of an acute viral infection developed. The sick woman sought medical assistance. She was rushed to hospital immediately for examination. Laboratory tests showed that she had the coronavirus," Yelena Oglezneva said.

According to the official, the woman feels good, but has a slight fever.

"She is showing mild symptoms," she added.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Overall, nearly 100 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Iran, Italy and South Korea. According to the latest reports, China, which handles the bulk of cases, has confirmed around 80,700 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has reached more than 3,000, yet more than 57,000 patients have recovered from the disease.