Secretariat of UN convention on climate postpones Bonn events due to COVID-19 risks

UNITED NATIONS, March 7. /TASS/. The Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change has made a decision to pause all events in Bonn in view of the coronavirus-related risks, the UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said in a statement.

"I would like to inform Parties, observer States and Observer Organizations that after careful consideration and with considerable regret, the UNFCCC Secretariat will not hold any physical meetings in Bonn and elsewhere between March 6 and the end of April. This decision is in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, and the evolving situation in Germany," the statement runs.

This is not the first time that UN agencies opt for amending the schedule of their events due to the coronavirus risks. At the end of February UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the UN Commission on the Status of Women, scheduled to meet in New York on March 9-20, with a proposal for restricting the level of participation in the event to the representatives who are already in the United States. The UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric explained that the proposal followed consultations with the UN health service department and the World Health Organization.

An outbreak of the new coronavirus-related disease occurred in China’s city of Wuhan at the end of December 2019. The World Health Organization declared it as an epidemic with multiple foci and an international emergency. Apart from China COVID-19 cases have been most frequent in South Korea, Iran and Italy. All in all the disease has been identified in more than 80 countries, including Russia.

In China, where the disease is the highest, there have been more than 3,000 lethal cases as of March 6. More than 53,500 other patients have recovered. A total of more than 80,500 are known to have contracted the virus so far.