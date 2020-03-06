No restrictions on foreigners’ hotel accommodation in Russia - federal agency

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russia’s federal agency for tourism (Rosturizm) has confirmed that currently there are no restrictions on foreign citizens’ hotel accommodation in Russia.

"Rosturizm informs all those concerned that no restrictions exist at the moment on the accommodation of foreign citizens at Russia’s hotels," the agency said on its website.

The agency explained that its statement followed requests from hotels, Russian and foreign tour operators and foreign nationals for explanations of the rules of accommodation foreign citizens must comply with in Russia’s territory.

Currently entry restrictions apply only to the citizens of those countries which have been put on a special list of the coronavirus infection prevention center.

An outbreak of the new coronavirus-related disease occurred in China’s city of Wuhan at the end of December 2019. The World Health Organization declared it as an epidemic with multiple foci and an international emergency. Apart from China the new coronavirus cases have been most frequent in South Korea, Iran and Italy. All in all the disease has been identified in more than 80 countries, including Russia.

In China, where the disease is the highest, there have been more than 3,000 lethal cases as of March 6. More than 53,500 other patients have recovered. A total of more than 80,500 are known to have contracted the virus so far.