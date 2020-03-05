Putin expesses condolences over former UN Secretary-General Perez de Cuellar’s death

"With his work as the head of the Peruvian government and at his important offices within the Foreign Ministry, Javier Perez de Cuellar earned high respect of his compatriots and high international recognition. As the first ambassador of Peru in Moscow, he contributed a lot to the development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between our nations," the President said. "Please, relay words of compassion and support to [Cuellar’s] relatives, as well as the Government and the people of Peru."

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his Peruvian counterpart Martin Vizcarra over the death of former UN Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar in a message published on the Kremlin website Thursday.

Putin also relayed his condolences to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as well as the UN Secretariat. The message reads: "Javier Perez de Cuellar rightfully enjoyed high international respect. During his service as the UN Secretary-General, he did a lot to foster the role of the United Nations in international affairs, to settle a number of regional conflicts and to strengthen global security," the President underscored. "Blessed memory of this outstanding man will, undoubtedly, remain in Russian people’s hearts."

Perez de Cuellar actively engaged in mediation work. In 1982, he worked to solve the British-Argentinian conflict over the Falkland Islands; in late 1980s, he assisted in settling the Iran-Iraq conflict; in 1990, he sought to persuade Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein to withdraw forces from Kuwait. In 1991, Perez de Cuellar participated in negotiations on ceasefire between Morocco government forces and the Polisario Front in Western Sahara, as well as negotiations on El Salvador’s civil war peace treaty.

Javier Perez de Cuellar died on March 4 in Peru, at the age of 100.