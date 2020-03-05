Meduza reporter Golunov to undergo psychiatric evaluation

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Ivan Golunov, a Russian investigative journalist with the Meduza online outlet, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation within the criminal case launched against former police officers accused of Golunov’s unlawful detention, his attorney Sergei Badamshin told TASS.

"Golunov will undergo a psychological-psychiatric evaluation within the framework of the case. This is a standard procedure," Badamshin said.

Golunov told TASS that he had undergone a psychiatric assessment back in 2013, on the outcomes of which he was granted a sailor’s passport.