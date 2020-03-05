No new coronavirus infection cases registered in Russia in 24 hours

"By now, no new COVID-19 coronavirus cases have been registered on Russian territory. […] During the entire monitoring period, 1314 patients with respiratory disease symptoms, who came from China, have been registered, [...] 938 people have recovered", the report says.

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. No new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia in the last 24 hours, Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being (Rospotrebnadzor) reported Thursday.

A total of six cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia: two in Chinese nationals, three in Russian nationals evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and one - in Russian national who came from Italy.

Healthy people coming from China, who have no option to live separately, are being quarantined in 130 medical facilities across Russia. Currently, these facilities accommodate 164 Chinese nationals. Besides, some 7,300 people who came from China to Sheremetyevo airport remain under supervision.

The sanitary watchdog noted that special attention is being paid to disinfection procedures in public transport, and major transport hubs, as well as introduction of special sanitary regime in public catering places.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in more than 70 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

In China, about 3,000 fatalities have been reported, and more than 52,000 patients have recovered. The total number of coronavirus cases is about 80,000.