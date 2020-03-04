Deputy PM denies reports about concealing real number of coronavirus cases in Russia

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Reports alleging that the authorities conceal the real number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia are out of touch with reality, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a meeting with members of the government chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"False reports on a fairly large number of infected people in Russia claiming that the authorities hide this information have appeared in social networks recently. Let me stress once again that this is not true. The special task team and the Russian government, all agencies, which oversee the situation, as well as regions, are involved in preventive work," she said.

According to Golikova, three coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia since efforts to prevent the spread of the disease were launched, and three more patients have been evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan. "These citizens are currently undergoing medical treatment in Kazan. Their condition is satisfactory," she said.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center, in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, describing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Besides China, major coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy. More than 70 countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to the latest reports, almost 3,000 people have died in China, which accounts for the majority of novel coronavirus cases, nearly 50,000 patients have recovered, while the total number of infected people has exceeded 80,000.