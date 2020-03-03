Moscow Court to try Twitter’s appeal against fine on March 16

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. US-based Twitter Inc. has filed a complaint against the earlier decision of the Moscow Court to impose a fine worth 4 mln rubles ($60,614) on the company because of violation of personal data legislation, press service of Tagansky District Court told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Twitter’s counsel contested the decision to fine the company in the amount of 4 mln rubles ($60,614). The appeal was received by Tagansky District Court and will be considered on March 16," the court said.

The judicial district of the Justice of the Peace in Moscow’s Tagansky District earlier recognized Twitter as the guilty party under Part 8 of Article 13.11 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (Breach of Russian Federation laws in personal data sphere) and imposed the fine.

The case against Twitter was opened on the initiative of Russian mass media and telecom regulator Roskomnadzor due to refusal of the company to provide data about Russian users. Twitter will have to pay the fine within 60 days.

Under the Russian law on personal data, which took effect on September 1, 2015, national and foreign companies are obliged to keep and process personal data of Russian users on the territory of Russia.