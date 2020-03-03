Not all emergency plane landings reported to Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Not all cases of emergency landings due to bomb threats are reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Not every case of emergency landing is reported to the president, if we are not talking about confirmed cases [of bomb threats]," he said. A plane’s emergency landing is normal practice in the world if a bomb threat is called in, Peskov added.

On Tuesday, Airbus A-330 passenger aircraft operated by Aeroflot en route from Vladivostok to Moscow landed in Khabarovsk after an hour of flying. An S7 Airlines aircraft en route from Novosibirsk to Moscow emergency landed in Perm. Both landings were carried out due to messages claiming that explosives had been placed on board the aircraft.