No new cases of coronavirus documented in Russia in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. No new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare informed on Tuesday.

"In the period of monitoring, 1,236 people exhibiting symptoms of acute viral respiratory infections have been documented arriving from China. On the outcomes of lab tests, 118 people have been diagnosed with respiratory infections (adenoviruses, rhinoviruses, orthopneumoviruses, metapneumoviruses, bocaviruses, streptococcus), 84 with influenza type A, 58 with influenza type B, 30 with parainfluenza, 2 with staphylococcus, 1 with mycoplasma, 2 with hemophilia infection, six with novel coronavirus (two Chinese citizens discharged from hospital after recovery on 12.02.2020, three Russian citizens evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship currently receiving hospital treatment, one Russian citizen who returned from Italy also receiving hospital treatment). In total, 859 people have been discharged after recovery," the message informs.