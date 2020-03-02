Jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko provided with medical aid

ROSTOV-ON-DON, March 2. /TASS/. Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is currently serving a prison sentence in the US, has been provided with medical aid in prison, his wife Viktoria Yaroshenko told TASS on Monday.

The Russian diplomatic mission in the US informed earlier that Yaroshenko might have suffered a mild stroke. "Konstantin Yaroshenko told our diplomats over the phone that the prison’s medical personnel had not provided him with any medical assistance. The health condition of our compatriot is worsening. Konstantin does not rule out that he may have had a mild stroke," the diplomats noted. Yaroshenko’s wife also informed earlier that one of the pilot’s legs had gone numb. Russian diplomats sent a note to the US Department of State on February 26 demanding that Yaroshenko receive urgent medical care.