Russian Union of Journalists calls for not ignoring Sputnik employees’ detention in Turkey

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Union of Journalists calls for not turning a blind eye on the detention of journalists from Russian Sputnik news agency in Turkey even after their release in order to prevent such situation in future, Timur Sharif, the Union’s secretary, told TASS on Sunday.

"The very fact of the detention of our colleagues must not be ignored. We cannot turn a blind eye on it. Such steps can be used for taking our colleagues hostage in the context of this or that political situation. Journalists should not be hostages to such situation," he said.

According to earlier reports, Mahir Boztepe, editor-in-chief of Sputnik Turkiye, the Turkish bureau of Russia’s Sputnik news agency, has been released by the Turkish authorities in Istanbul. Earlier in the day, the Ankara prosecutor’s office released three Sputnik journalists.

Editor-in-Chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RT and Sputnik Margarita Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel earlier on Sunday that the police was searching the agency’s Istanbul office under an official warrant. She also wrote that the three Sputnik Turkiye employees, who had been detained earlier, were taken to the Palace of Justice for questioning. According to Simonyan, practically all Spitnik Turkiye employees are Turkish nationals.

On Saturday night, Simonyan wrote that unidentified persons had broken into the apartments of three Sputnik employees in Ankara, accusing them of high treason because of their work for a Russian mass media outlet.

Later, the Sozcu newspaper said that the police had detrained these three journalists over a publication on the news agency’s website titled "The Stolen Province: Why Turkey Was Given A Corner of Syria By France 80 years ago." The province of Hatay became part of Turkey in 1939 under an agreement with France when Syria was ruled by the French mandate.

On Sunday, the Russian foreign ministry called on the Turkish authorities to clarify the situation with the detention of Sputnik employees. It also demanded security of Russin media employees be properly ensured. The ministry stressed that the attack on the agency’s staff and their detention was a flagrant violation of their rights.

Rossiya Segodnya called on the United Nations, OSCE, UNESCO and the International Federation of Journalists to take notice of this situation.