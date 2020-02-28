Donald Trump offering floral respects at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, Medieval fighting championship in Moscow, and traffic police seizing Batmobile in Moscow are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Trump tossing flower petals, medieval fighting, Batmobile in Moscow
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
US President Donald Trump offering floral respects at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, India, February 25© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Participants dressed in historical armours fighting during the WMFC Medieval fighting championship in Moscow, Russia, February 23, 2020.© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A guereza monkey, Colobus Guereza, holding a newborn baby at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, February 26© REUTERS/David W Cerny
The head of Russia’s Federal Archival Agency Andrei Artizov, Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov and Director General of TASS News Agency viewing photo exhibitions about the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War (part of WWII) at the Reception House of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moscow, Russia, February 26. The photo exhibitions are to be sent abroad to be shown at diplomatic facilities of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs during celebrations marking 75 years of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
The Dean of York, The Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost and members of the Minster's Works Department are seen with a cross during preparations to mark the season of Lent at York Minster in York, UK, February 24© Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
American white pelicans (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) on the shores of Lake Chapala, in the town of Petatan, Michoacan state, Mexico, February 18© EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, February 26© REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of Beija-Flor samba school performing during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 25© REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People taking part in an ancient rural carnival in the small Pyrenees village of Lantz, Spain, February 23. The carnival is a long-standing rural tradition in which the forces of good and evil confront each other in a symbolic battle© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
A custom-made replica of the Batmobile from the 2016 superhero film Batman v Superman being seized by the traffic police, the car having no registration and exceeding permissible size and weight, Moscow, Russia, February 26© Press Office of the Moscow Main Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry/TASS
