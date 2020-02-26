Two teenagers suspected of plotting school attack placed under arrest in Russia's Saratov

SARATOV, February 26. /TASS/. The two teenagers who were detained on suspicion of plotting a massacre at a school in the city of Saratov has been placed under arrest till April 25, a spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee’s regional department told TASS citing a court ruling.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier in the day that two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, had been detained on suspicion of plotting an armed attack on a Saratov school. Both were said to be members of online communities propagating the ideology of mass murders and suicide.

A video released by the FSB features one of the two telling about his plans to kill about 40 people out of revenge.

A criminal case was opened on charges of colluding to murder two or more people (part 1, article 30 and part 2, article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code).