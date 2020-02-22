Coronavirus death toll in China up to 2,345

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The death toll from the novel coronavirus in China has been up to 2,345, while 20,659 patients have recovered, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Over the past twenty four hours the virus killed 109; 2,393 were discharged from hospitals. There have been a total of 76,288 novel coronavirus cases in the country so far.

According to the Chinese authorities, a total of 53,284 patients are infected at the moment in 31 provinces. The condition of 11,400 is said to be grave. The greatest number of lethal outcomes - 106 - was registered in Hubei province. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease was registered there last December there have been 63,400 cases of the disease. More than 1,700 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) was identified in Wuhan, with a population of 12 million - the most densely populated city of central China - at the end of December 2019. The World Health Organization declared it as an international emergency and an epidemic with multiple foci. Outside China some cases of the disease have been exposed in 27 countries, including Russia.