All 144 people evacuated from Wuhan to Russia confirmed healthy

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. All 144 people evacuated from China’s Wuhan to the Russian city of Tyumen have been confirmed healthy, head of the Tyumen Region Healthcare Department Inna Kulikova told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have received the final results of follow-up tests for coronavirus from the Novosibirsk Research Center "Vector." All those evacuated from China to Tyumen are healthy," the official said.

On February 5, two Russian Aerospace Forces’ aircrafts transported 144 people from China’s Wuhan (capital of the Hubei province), including 128 Russian nationals, along with citizens of Ukraine and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.