Why Russians die of vascular disorders more often than Norwegians

"The ratio is: eight Russians to one Norwegian aged 40-65 among those who die of cardiovascular diseases," the expert said.

ARKHANGELSK, February 18. /TASS/. At the symposium, dubbed From Heart to Heart, scientists discussed results of research into health conditions of Russians and Norwegians. Alexander Kudryavtsev of the Northern State Medical University told TASS Russians aged 40-69 die by eight times more often from cardiovascular diseases than Norwegians.

In 2015-2017, the Learn Your Heart program continued in Arkhangelsk and Novosibirsk. As many as 2,400 people between 35 and 69 underwent tests in Arkhangelsk. Parallel to that, studies in Norway took place in Tomso. Since 1974, the University in Tromso (the Arctic University of Norway) continues the Tromso Study program to analyze the population. The program’s another stage was in 2015-2016.

"As the Tromso Study and Learn Your Heart programs were completed, we launched the initiative From Heart to Heart to compare results of the studies among Russians and among Norwegians," the scientist said.

The key objective was to highlight reasons of high mortality of cardiovascular diseases among Russians of active working age. The project also features specialists from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (the UK), the National Medical Research Center for Preventive Medicine (Moscow), the Center of Physics-Chemical Medicine (Moscow), the Novosibirsk State University, the Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Therapy and Preventive Medicine, and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research (Germany).

Smoking, overweight and others problems

According to Sergi Trias-Llimos of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, only a certain part of results could be explained by classical reasons for cardiovascular pathology, like levels of cholesterol, blood pressure, as well as smoking, and diabetes. Experts used standard methods, adopted by the World Health Organization and saw those factors could explain only 43% of differences among men and 22% among women in Russia and Norway, he told TASS.

Sameline Grimsgaard of the University in Tromso said cardiovascular diseases are the main reason for death both in Norway and Russia, though, as a rule, Norwegians die at older ages. According to her, Norway will use results of the studies to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

At the meeting in Arkhangelsk, experts agreed that both men and women in Russia usually have higher blood pressure than people tested in Norway. At the same time, many tested Russians said they were taking drugs to lower blood pressure but could not reach desired levels.

"In this country, those are over-the-counter drugs," the Russian expert said, adding some people might be taking them without prior consultations with doctors. Another important risk factor among men is smoking: Russian men smoke more than Norwegians, though scientists say the rates have been going down, including in Arkhangelsk. The main risk for women, he continued, is overweight or even obesity.

Cholesterol and swelling indicators

At the same time, Russians and Norwegians have similar lipid profiles. "Interestingly, the death rates are so different, but we haven’t seen big differences in lipid rates," the scientist said.

Russians, however, had higher rates of swelling. "They have higher CRP rates (blood protein, a most sensitive marker of swelling - TASS)," Olena Yakunchikova of the University in Tromso said. The swelling is a factor, which causes atherosclerosis, experts explained.

Besides, Russians more often than Norwegians have cholesterol plaques in carotid arteries, they said.

Scientists pointed to different approaches in taking drugs. "Here is an example: we have much fewer people, who take lipid-lowering drugs, which are statins. In Norway, many more people take them, especially at the age of 40 plus, who have experienced vascular problems. Our patients after heart attacks and strokes usually take drugs to control blood pressure, while their patients control lipids," Kudryavtsev said.

Further studies

The studies will continue. Currently, Russian and Norwegian specialists compare data on physical activities.

Scientists will also look into other factors, causing cardiovascular diseases. They have pointed to lower consumption of fruit and vegetables among Russians in comparison with Norwegians.

Researchers continue the so-called follow-up. "We have tested everyone once, and were authorized to use their medical data for scientific purposes," Kudryavtsev said. "Now we follow up those people to receive updates on diagnoses, and, unfortunately, deaths." The received data, he stressed, could be used by the Russian healthcare system to improve the situation with cardiovascular diseases, including in the Arctic regions.