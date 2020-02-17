China's Sanya introduces taxi, bus passengers registration amid coronavirus outbreak

SANYA, February 17. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya introduced an obligatory check-in system for taxi and bus passengers amid coronavirus oubreak on the Island of Hainan, www.hinews.cn reported.

Starting from February 18, taxi and passengers must scan a special QR code using WeChat messenger and register. There is no need to download any applications for that. In case a passenger has no mobile phone with them, the driver can check them in.

Such measures became a part of the joint effort to combat the spread of the virus in the province.

Earlier, due to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus the Hainan authorities had to temporarily suspend online taxi booking services in Haikou and Sanya.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.