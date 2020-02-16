China's Hainan begins to issue work permits for foreigners online

HAIKOU, February 16. /TASS/. Hainan authorities launched a service enabling foreigners to get work permits online, according to www.hinews.cn.

The service, according to the statement of the provincial office for science and technology, was launched amid coronavirus oubreak on the island. In this regard,the local authorities are doing their utmost to conduct as many services online as possible in order to reduce the risk of cross-infections in public institutions and to avoid crowds in public places.

Employees of relevant offices, according to the news website, will contact an applicant by phone, and deliver the documents and work permit by mail. In special cases, when a consultation and a personal meeting are required, the applicant can make an appointment in the office. At the same time, all visitors are required to wear medical face masks and be prepared to check the body temperature at the entrance.