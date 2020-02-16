Coronavirus cases on board of cruise ship in Japan increased to 355 - authorities

TOKYO, February 16. /TASS/. Confirmed 2019-nCOV coronavirus infections on board of the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama increased to 355, Health Minister of Japan Katsunobu Kato said on Sunday on the air with the NHK TV Channel.

"We tested over 1,200 individuals by now. Among them, we confirmed 355 coronavirus infection cases.

70 more infection cases were therefore found on board of the ship over the last day.

The ship departed from Yokohama on January 20 and returned on February 3. According to the decision of Japan’s authorities, the cruise ship was anchored near Yokohama for medical examinations of all people on board. There were about 3,700 passengers and crewmembers on board from 50 countries, including Russia. About 200 passengers aged over 80 were earlier allowed to leave the ship. The US is going to evacuate about 380 of their citizens on February 17.

Russian citizens were not in the group of individuals with confirmed infection cases over the last day, the Russian embassy in Japan told TASS on Sunday. "The coronavirus was not diagnosed with our citizens for the time being," the diplomatic mission said.