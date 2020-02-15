Russia will continue supplying medical equipment to counter coronavirus - Lavrov

MUNICH, February 15. /TASS/. Russia intends to continue supporting China in combating the coronavirus outbreak by supplying medical equipment, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"I would like to express once again our satisfaction of consistent development of our strategic partnership agreement and confirm our solidarity with the China’s people and leadership in connection with efforts to eliminate the coronavirus epidemics," Lavrov said. "Your efforts are implemented fairly successfully and transparent. Russia sets a high value on that," he said.

"We will definitely continue the forms of support, including by way of sending humanitarian medical equipment," the Russian foreign minister added.

The topic of coronavirus was raised at certain sessions of the Munich Security Conference but did not become the dominating in discussions. Conference participants focus on the European security issues, in the first instance, relations between the EU and Russia, China and the United States, and the situation in Syria.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan in late December 2019. Cases of new coronavirus were found in 25 other countries and territories, including Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. According to latest reports, over 66,400 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in China, the death toll climbed to 1,523, and over 8,000 people recovered from the virus.