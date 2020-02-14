"Parasite" winning best picture at the Academy Awards, Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visiting the Novgorod Kremlin, and spectators wearing masks in Seoul are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Parasite's Oscar, PM’s Novgorod visit, and Koreans’ coronavirus fight
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho win the Oscar for Best Picture for "Parasite" at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, US, February 9© REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Colombian Clovis Velasquez falls from his horse during the fight of the second bull of the afternoon named 'devotee' at the bullring La Santamaria in Bogota, Colombia, February 9© EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA
US President Donald Trump is greeted by White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump at a campaign rally in Manchester, US, February 10© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Prince William has his shoulders rubbed by Prince Charles after the duke attempted and failed to throw a basket ball into the hoop from a wheelchair during a wheelchair basketball session with patients during a visit to the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall, at Loughborough, England, February 11© Richard Pohle/pool via AP
A Lebanese security officer drags an anti-government protester in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, February 11© AP Photo/Hussein Malla
A tourist poses for photographs with a pelican enjoying the sunshine in St James park in London, Britain, February 11© EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visits the Novgorod Kremlin in Velikiy Novgorod, Russia, February 11© Alexander Astafyev/POOL/TASS
Spencer Craig and Caitlin Thomson Moylan of the Blanc de Blanc Encore perform during a media preview of the Garden of Unearthly Delights festival precinct at Rundle Park in Adelaide, Australia, February 13© EPA-EFE/ROY VANDERVEGT
Spectators wearing masks amid concerns of coronavirus infections watching ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2020 at Waikiki Mokdong Ice Rink, Seoul, South Korea, February 9© REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Waves hit a diving board during the Ciara storm on the shore of the Lake Geneva, in Lutry, Switzerland, February 10© EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
Turkey increases security measures at Russian embassy due to threats
According to the spokesperson for the Russian diplomatic mission in Turkey, the ambassador is receiving messages warning him against going out on the streets of Ankara
Kremlin ironic about Kiev’s plans to build ‘garden city’ for displaced persons from Crimea
On Thursday, Zelensky announced plans to build a "Garden City" for displaced persons from Crimea, including over 500 Crimean Tatar families
Chinese authorities correct statistics on death toll from new coronavirus
China's National Health Commission said that 1,380 people have died from the new coronavirus, and the number of 1,488 was earlier reported because data from Hubei province was mistakenly double counted
US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq, media reports say
Al Arabiya TV said, citing an Iraqi parliament member that the US troops are beginning to leave 15 military bases in Iraq
Putin instructs cabinet to launch new investment cycle to boost Russia’s economic growth
The President noted that last year, Russia's GDP growth totaled 1.3%, while in the fourth quarter of 2019, its dynamics increased to 2.3%.
Russia waits for India’s order to supply MiG-29K fighters for Vikrant aircraft carrier
According to India’s plans, the light aircraft carrier Vikrant is due to be delivered to the Indian Navy in March 2021
Kazakhstan suggests laying Power of Siberia 2 gas line to China over its territory
Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nogaev held a meeting with Russian counterpart Alexander Novak, they shared their opinions on bilateral cooperation in the fuel and energy sphere
Russian ex-prison official commits suicide in court after being found guilty
The Chertanovsky Court confirmed that Viktor Sviridov shot himself dead after he was found guilty of extorting $158,500
Shipbuilders to deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy in 1.5 months
The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser, which represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy
Erdogan claims at least 14 Turkish servicemen dead during shelling in Syria’s Idlib
Earlier reports indicated that 13 people died in the shellings
Opposition shoots down Syrian army’s helicopter in Idlib — media
According to Turkiye newspaper, the helicopter was shot down near Saraqib
New T-90M Proryv tank might be displayed at Army 2020 forum
The Proryv tank features a completely new turret and a more powerful engine
NATO intends to avoid costly arms race with Russia, Stoltenberg says
On February 11, answering a question regarding INF demise, Stoltenberg said that this step demonstrated the "strength of NATO"
New US sanctions against Russia 'another wave of Russophobia' — embassy
The US Department of State earlier announced new sanctions against the Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise, the military-industrial corporation Scientific and Production Association of Mechanical Engineering and the Instrument Design Bureau
WHO says people receiving packages from China not at risk of contracting coronavirus
Coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages, the World Health Organization says
Russia hopes for future contacts with Turkey on Idlib
Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that a delegation representing the foreign and defense ministries as well as special services would visit Moscow in the near future
Russian manufacturer designs smooth bore counterpart of US assault rifle M16
The Russian law establishes a five-year record of owning smooth bore guns as a mandatory requirement for purchasing rifled weapons
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
US troops kill teen during clash with locals in Syria, Russia’s Defense Ministry reports
"Only thanks to efforts of the Russian soldiers who had arrived at the scene was it possible to avoid any further escalation of the conflict with local residents," Borenkov said
Extra expenses on Putin’s address to exceed $31 bln in 3 years
Those are mainly additional federal budget expenditures, the finance minister said
Syrian army in Idlib fights terrorism on its territory, Kremlin says
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted a rise in tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Press review: Turkey flexes muscles at Russia and what the US has planned for Central Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 13
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Meteor-M satellite launch delayed until 2021 over additional tests
In late December, the Meteor-M number 2-2 went offline because of a micrometeoroid impact
Press review: Turkey may be using proxies in Syria and Russian envoy chides US visa policy
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 12
US concerned by Russian spacecraft overshadowing US spy satellite — general
Russian satellites identified as Cosmos 2542 and Cosmos 2543, were sidling near the American satellite, known to space experts as a KH-11, in mid-January
Kremlin expects Ankara to ensure safety of Russians in Turkey
Turkish Foreign Ministry earlier said that Ankara was taking all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of Russian diplomatic facilities in Turkey
Putin has great respect for Ukrainian people, Kremlin says
Putin has stated the same on numerous occasions, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Press review: Putin may speak at UNGA’s 75th session and Turkey sustaining losses in Idlib
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 11
Russian scientists accidentally create universal all-purpose computer vision algorithm
The researchers were developing a document scanning app
Second heavy Angara-A5 missile to be sent to Plesetsk Cosmodrome this March
Earlier, the Maksimov Space Systems Institute Research representative Yuri Klimenko disclosed that the number of Angara flight tests was reduced from ten to six
Syrian troops regain full control over Aleppo-Damascus highway
The Reconciliation center believes that this would speed up Syria’s return to peaceful life
Russian fighter jets scrambled on interception missions twice in last week
The Russian Defense Ministry said that 33 foreign aircraft and six unmanned aerial vehicles conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders
Kremlin: Putin did not offer Lukashenko to create 'super state' of Russia and Belarus
"No, it is not true," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked about reliability of Bloomberg’s article alleging that Putin had made such a proposal to Lukashenko
US defense secretary says Syrian incident altercation, not escalation
"With regard to the Russians we have deconfliction measures that have been in place for some time," he said
Philippines terminates military agreement with the US
The notice of termination will be delivered to the US Embassy in Manila
Ankara sends troops to Idlib to 'control the region', says Turkish defense chief
Ankara has been sending troops to the Turkish-Syrian border and Syria’s idlib province on a daily basis over the past ten days
Turkey plans to drive Syrian forces beyond Idlib observation points
Ankara is "ready to use any necessary force," according to the president
