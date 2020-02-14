Hainan medics able to make 1,200 coronavirus tests a day

HAIKOU, February 14. /TASS/. Hainan's laboratories are able to conduct about 1,200 tests per day to detect the new coronavirus, according to the provincial healthcare authorities.

Currently, there are ten laboratories on the island able to detect coronavirus' nucleic acid in the blood. The authorities also noted that there are 14 more laboratories at Hainan's medical institutions and universities. If need be, those laboratories could additionally conduct up to 1,300 tests per day. According to officials, it takes about two days to establish an accurate diagnosis.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. The source of the outbreak is the COVID-19 coronavirus. The disease spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 63,800 in China with 1,380 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 6,700 people are said to have recovered from it.

The number of cases on the Island of Hainan reached 158, four people died, 30 recovered and were discharged from hospitals.