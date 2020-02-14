Russia-Norway cultural ties suffered after Oslo imposed sanctions, embassy says

TASS, February 14. Cultural relations between Russia and Norway have taken a hit after the economic cooperation between them was disrupted, the Russian embassy in Oslo commented on a statement made by Audun Halvorsen, the Norwegian State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying that relations between Moscow and Oslo are "clean, constructive and clarified."

"The Russian government could join Mr. Audun Halvorsen in echoing his remarks but they unfortunately relate more to the past. Or, perhaps, he delivered them as a wish for the future," the embassy said via its official Twitter account.

As an example, the diplomatic mission cited the trade and economic cooperation which suffered after Norway imposed sanctions against Russia and Moscow’s subsequent introduction of its own response measures. "In the last few years, the Norwegian export to Russia was cut down by 5-6 times, while investments disappeared. It all undermines the foundation that took decades to lay down. This situation is at odds with our countries’ potential," the embassy underlined.

"Disruption of economic cooperation compromises other spheres," the mission continued, adding that there are now fewer cultural exchanges, while the ones that do take place are of worse quality. "Exhibitions from the collections of the State Tretyakov Gallery and Munch Museum only spring to mind as major events held in the last few years. In light of this, we particularly appreciate the important cooperation between northern Norwegian regions with their neighbors from Russia, holding various events that are possible not as large in scale but take place more often than at the central level," the ministry added.