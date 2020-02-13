Hainan schoolchildren send 60 tonnes of vegetables to Wuhan

HAIKOU, February 13. /TASS/. Schoolchildren from the Chinese province of Hainan sent 60 tonnes of fresh vegetables to the city of Wuhan, www.hinews.cn reported.

The cargo intended for medical institutions and local residents was delivered to Wuhan's Qiaokou district on February 11. The step drew the attention of local media as it did not come from the government or charities. Three Hainan schoolchildren initiated the move.

“I was thinking maybe I could raise money and buy vegetables from Hainan farmers to deliver them to the people of Wuhan,” the news outlet quotes one of the schoolgirls Zheng Wenyu.

With the help of her parents and two other classmates, Zheng Wenyu managed to start fundraising online on February 7. Within just three days, 115 people took part in this charity project, contributing about 120,000 yuan ($ 17,300). Jointly with the provincial anti-poverty agency, the organizers purchased 60 tonnes of fresh vegetables and sent the humanitarian aid to Wuhan.

Coronavirus outbreak

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 24 other countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency. According to recent data, the number of infected people in China has exceeded 63,800. The coronavirus death toll stands at 1,380, while over 6,700 patients have recovered.