Eight Russians aboard Westerdam cruise ship arrived in Cambodia

TASS, February 13. The Westerdam cruise ship has docked in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville Thursday, passenger lists say there are seven Russian tourists (five women and two men) and a Russian crewmember on board, the Cambodian side shared a full list with TASS.

Most tourists travelling on the ship come from the United States (651 people) and Canada (271). Germans, British, Dutch and other nationals are also on board the Westerdam. Only one holder of the Chinese passport is among the passengers as well as 29 residents of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

After docking, Cambodia’s migration service officers came aboard, Alexei, a Russian tourist travelling with his family, told TASS. "We handed in our passports to obtain visas. Holland America [Line] (cruise operator - TASS) will get us Cambodian visas and within three days we will be sent to Moscow at the company’s expense, plus all our costs are covered - the cruise tickers are refunded and we get 100% off the next cruise. We are satisfied," he said.

No sick people onboard

The US-based Holland America Line announced that all their guests aboard the Westerdam are healthy in spite of false reports there are and have never been coronavirus cases or suspected cases on the ship. "All guests on board are healthy and despite erroneous reports there are no known or suspected cases of coronavirus on board, nor have their ever been," the company said on Facebook.

The situation on the Westerdam is calm, no one is ill or wearing face masks, the Russian passenger told TASS. "We are all good here. No one is sick on the ship or wearing face masks. The food is great," he underlined. According to the Russian, passengers are in good spirits. "Temperature controls are carried out," he added.

Troubled voyage

The Westerdam cruise ship left Hong Kong on February 1. The ship was planning stopovers in a number of Japanese ports. These plans were axed since Japan feared that people that had possible contracted the novel coronavirus could be aboard the ship. Subsequently, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand also turned the ship away.

The Westerdam was stuck for more than a week trying to dock in Asian ports. Eventually, it was cleared to do so by Cambodian authorities and entered Sihanoukville on Thursday morning.

"The ship docked in the port of Sihanoukville. Local authorities are awaiting further instructions from Phnom Penh," the Russian embassy in Cambodia told TASS. Some reports emerged suggesting that passengers can be taken to airports in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville.

Operator’s position

Holland America Line said Wednesday that Cambodian authorities had allowed the ship with 1,455 tourists and 802 crewmembers on board to dock in one of the ports where passengers will disembark. "All approvals have been received and we are extremely grateful to the Cambodian authorities for their support," the company said via its official Facebook account.

Charter flights are expected to fly passengers to the Cambodian capital within the next few days and then they will be able to leave the country. Holland America Line is covering all expenses for organizing flights and will fully refund the cruise costs.