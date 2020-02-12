China's Haikou introduces obligatory registration for taxi passengers

HAIKOU, February 12. /TASS/. Haikou authorities in the Chinese province of Hainan ordered the taxi companies to register passengers before the drive, according to www.hinews.cn.

In conformity with the new rules, taxi drivers should register their passengers in a special book after they get into the car. If a client refuses to provide their ID and a mobile phone number, the driver has the right to decline the order.

The city authorities for transport, the news outlet reports, intend to launch a passenger registration system via QR-codes.

Earlier, due to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus the Hainan authorities had to temporarily suspend online taxi booking services in Haikou and Sanya.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.