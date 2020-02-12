Relatives of Chinese national diagnosed with coronavirus to stay under medical supervision

On January 26, a Chinese national sought medical attention and he was taken to an infection hospital on the same day. It took two tests to diagnose the coronavirus infection. His relatives were also put into isolation chambers for supervision. The man was released from hospital Wednesday after full recovery.

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The wife and daughter of the Chinese national who underwent coronavirus treatment in Russia’s Trans-Baikal Region will remain under medical supervision, Regional Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The wife and the daughter, who contacted the Chinese national, remain under medical supervision. As soon as their tests would be twice confirmed as negative, they would be released as well," the message says.

The woman and the child are expected to stay in the hospital until February 14. The man told journalists he would stay in Chita, where his home and relatives are.

In late January, two confirmed coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Chinese nationals in Trans-Baikal Region and Tyumen Region. Both were hospitalized. The recovery went without complications.

The Tyumen Industrial University student, diagnosed with coronavirus on January 31, was released from hospital on February 11.